Man struck and killed on Highway 701, victim identified

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was struck and killed on Highway 701 early Saturday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Shawn Singleton from Conway, was struck on Highway 701 at Long Road in the Homewood Community shortly after midnight.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.