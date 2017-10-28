Man struck and killed on Highway 701, victim identified

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a structure fire at a home on Highway 544, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is on Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane. It’s advised to avoid the area.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man is now behind bars following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers found a gun, over $14,500 in cash, and over $100,000 worth of drugs during their investigation. Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine was arrested following the investigation.More >>
A power outage in Florence has left thousands of customers in the dark Friday night.More >>
A Conway Vietnam veteran who reached out for help because he couldn't afford to fly to Arizona to reunite with his dying brother he hadn't seen in years was able to make that trip.More >>
A 92-year-old local journalist just self-published a book that holds a collection of her past weekly columns called “Life in the Past Lane.”More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
