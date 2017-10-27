Thousands without power in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A power outage in Florence has left thousands of customers in the dark Friday night.

According to information from Duke Energy Progress’ website, approximately 2,754 customers are without power as of 11:10 p.m.

The impacted area runs from around Magnolia Mall to Florence Darlington Technical College.

According to Duke Energy, the estimated restoration time is 1 a.m. Saturday.

