Conway Vietnam vet reunites with dying brother one last time

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway Vietnam veteran who reached out for help because he couldn't afford to fly to Arizona to reunite with his dying brother he hadn't seen in years was able to make that trip.

Eddie Martin got back to the Grand Strand on Friday after four days in Arizona to see his brother, Johnny Martin.

It turned out Eddie was able to make it there for what would be his last time seeing his brother. According to Eddie’s wife, Johnny passed away Friday morning.

Johnny had COPD, and lost a significant amount of weight. For the last few weeks, he had been hanging on to life by a thread, but Eddie made it out to Arizona for that final visit.

“It was an experience that I’ll carry to my grave with me,” Martin said.

Eddie said he and Johnny spent the four days reminiscing on their days in the Army.

“Johnny mostly wanted to talk to me about Vietnam," he said. "Johnny and I were opposites growing up, and Vietnam gave us a bond that couldn’t be broken, and that’s what he wanted to talk about.”

For Eddie and Johnny, one way they liked to joke around was by calling each other something besides their actual names.

"I said, 'What you doing, George?' and he said, 'Just hanging out, hippie.' Then I asked him, 'How many women you been chasing?' And he couldn't stress hard enough that he hadn't been fooling with no women,” Martin said.

According to Eddie, it was very difficult leaving Johnny.

“Last night, when his daughter and myself left him, he held onto my hand for a long time and said, ‘Eddie get my chair. Get my chair.’ He wanted his wheelchair so he could go with me,” he said.

Eddie said Johnny's ashes will be sent to him out in Conway.

