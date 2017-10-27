Calls for transparency persuades Horry County Council to make expenses readily available

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Residents' money is at the hands of the council members they choose.

Each Horry County Council member is allowed a recreation fund and personal expense fund, filled with county dollars. The spending for each has raised some eyebrows in the past. Answering calls for transparency, both records' funds are now more easily seen.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said at the end of the summer, the county council decided to change how to vote on a council member's request to use some of his or her $20,000 recreation fund.

Each member's fund is renewed every fiscal year, and Vaught said it rolls over if it is not all used. The money can only be spent for 'recreation purposes' within the council member's district.

Criticism over a "bundled item" of many requests not individually noted that would be voted on at council meetings raised eyebrows. Now, they're individually presented at the county's administration committee, then voted on by the full council for approval before the dollars are spent.

This makes each recipient and amount clarified to the council and the public.

Vaught said he's previously given money to a choir in his district, who came to him for help to compete in a New York concert. To be eligible, a recreation fund recipient must be a 501c3, Vaught said.

"We were accused of making it into a slush fund. You know, 'Oh you know, you're just spending that to get votes.' Well, if I can allocate money in my district to fill needs and that gets me votes, fine, but I'm filling a need, and that's the over-riding concern as far as I'm concerned," he said.

Starting Nov. 6, each council member's personal expenses, paid for by the county, will be available before each administration committee meeting. This is also changing because of calls for transparency.

Each Horry County Council member is given $4,000 of county money to spend on "county business" only each fiscal year.

County expense documents from Jan. 1 of this year until Sept. 30, which overlaps between two fiscal years, show Vaught as one of the bigger spenders on the council.

Like other members, most of his money was spent on eating out. Vaught explained the fund gives opportunities to meet with the public and other city and county council members to talk business.

"If they take their time out during the day to meet with me and express their concerns, then I feel like it behooves me to pay for their lunch," he said. "Because, on the other side of this, I can't allow them to pay for my lunch because it's an ethics violation. It appears that they're trying to buy my vote. So this takes that away from it. It's not that in any way they're trying to influence my vote by spending money on me."

Explaining it further, he said groups are usually around three people who go out to eat. Previously, he would provide receipts of expenses. Now, a form must be filled out that details who was there, where the meeting was held and what was spent.

Vaught said he's all for making the reports easy for the public to access.

