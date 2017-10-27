Businesses keeping doors open during shoulder season

Some businesses are keeping their doors open during the slower times of year in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand has been a go-to vacation destination and it's nearly impossible not to find a place to eat, except when those restaurants shut down as they wait for business to pick back up.

Throughout the summer months, business in Myrtle Beach is booming, bringing in over 18 million tourists each year.

However, that rush of tourism begins to fade around this time of year, forcing business owners to choose whether or not to shut their doors for the season.

One of those who once did was Michael Chestnut, owner of Big Mike's Soul Food in Myrtle Beach.

“When we first started, it was more of a seasonal thing,” said Chestnut.

Down the road, one will find the Carolina Pancake House, which is family owned by the Shekas. They have always kept their doors open all year long.

Around this time of year, both restaurants focus on serving local customers and the snow birds. The owners of each have noticed a boost in business even during the usually slower months.

“We have a local clientele that we like to serve during the winter months,” said Fioralba Sheka.

Some businesses do shut their doors after Thanksgiving to clean and remodel before tourism picks back up in March and April.

For those who want to know if their favorite restaurant closes or changes hours during the shoulder season, it's best to just call ahead or check online.

