Conway church hosting healing event for those impacted by heroin addiction

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - "Hope has the ability the help people heal."

That's the philosophy of the Rock Church in Conway ahead of a special healing event for victims and loved ones of heroin addiction.

"A Night of Hope" will bring counselors, peer support, recovery specialists and members of the church together to help victims find comfort and a new life direction after the effects of addiction.

On Friday, members of the Horry County Heroin Coalition explained more on the purpose of the outreach event.

"We have individuals out there who are seeking help, who want help, but they don't know where to get the help from,” said Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby. “So we've educated our public as to the problems that we're having with heroin, but this is an opportunity for that individual or that family member or friend that's trying to get someone help the opportunity to walk in the doors and have that plan of action right in front of them."

Anyone who has felt to be a victim of heroin addiction is invited to attend.

A Night of Hope will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Rock Church in Conway. It is located at 1701 Church St.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.