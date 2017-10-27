Regular high school football season comes to its conclusion in W - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Regular high school football season comes to its conclusion in Week 10

Georgetown took on Dillon during Week 9 high school football action. (Source: WMBF News) Georgetown took on Dillon during Week 9 high school football action. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – High school teams are back in action for Week 10 football excitement across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, as the regular season comes to an end.

Below is a list of Friday night’s games, which are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Check back throughout the night for scores.

Carolina Forest
Conway

Sumter
Socastee

Darlington
Hartsville

South Florence
West Florence

Carvers Bay
Latta

Lake City
Dillon

Waccamaw
Georgetown

GAME OF THE WEEK
Lake View
Hemingway

St. James
North Myrtle Beach

Aynor
Loris

Creek Bridge
East Clarendon

Green Sea
Hannah-Pamplico

Lamar
McBee

Mullins
Marion

Florence Christian
Dillon Christian

The Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy

King’s Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Greenwood Christian
Christian Academy

Trinity-Byrnes
Augusta Christian

FROM THURSDAY
Myrtle Beach - 54
Wilson – 26

