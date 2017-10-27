Mother seeks to shed light on daycare's alleged neglect after daughter's fall from playset

A mother and others held signs outside of a daycare in The Market Common on Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local mother whose daughter was injured after falling from the top of a playset at an area daycare doesn't want her child's story to be forgotten.

She, along with a few others, spent the morning outside Bright Beginnings Daycare in The Market Common Friday morning to shed light on the alleged neglect the facility has demonstrated in the past.

Christina Byrd's 3-year-old daughter, Melissa, was unconscious for 20 hours the day after falling from the top of the daycare's playset and has had to return to the hospital since. The child’s mother said she is now suffering from post-concussive syndrome.

Byrd, along with her fellow supporters, held signs that had slogans like “#Justice4Melissa” and “Not One More Child” written on them.

“We're still looking for answers,” Byrd said. “There's still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered to this point. We're just trying to get them answered and educate everybody on what's going on, and the neglect that has happened at this daycare.”

The Department of Social Services is investigating the facility. WMBF News checked for an update, but has not received any new information at this time.

The owner of Bright Beginnings said they cannot comment on the case until the investigation is over.

