Traffic stop in Darlington County leads to seizure of 4 pounds of marijuana, 4 firearms

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Darlington County has led to the seizure of four firearms and approximately four pounds of marijuana, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were in the Hartsville area on Oct. 26 following leads into a recent shooting at Cambridge Apartments in Lamar. Police attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Hartland Drive in the Hartsville area when the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area, the press release states.

Deputies apprehended Demaize Rashad Benjamin, 33, of Florence, and Jeremy Jay Smith, 31, of Columbia with the assistance of a canine.

In addition to the marijuana, 10 pills believed to ecstasy were also recovered. Weight scales, numerous cell phones and $2,500 were also seized, according to the press release.

In 2005, Smith pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to public records.

Charges for the suspects will be released at a later date.

