Traffic stop in Darlington County leads to seizure of 4 pounds of marijuana, 4 firearms

A traffic stop in Darlington County has led to the seizure of four firearms and approximately four pounds of marijuana, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were in the Hartsville area on Oct. 26 following leads into a recent shooting at Cambridge Apartments in Lamar.More >>
A woman has been arrested after leaving two young children unattended in a vehicle as she shopped in a grocery store, according to an Horry County Police incident report. Ashley Greene Knight, 25, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
A man has been arrested for DUI and driving without license following a two-vehicle crash involving a MBPD officer Thursday night on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Sunny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joshua Gamble, 37, was charged in the incident.More >>
A man has been arrested for DUI and driving without license following a two-vehicle crash involving a MBPD officer Thursday night on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Sunny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting at a motel on Enterprise Drive in Florence, according to a press release by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department. On Tuesday at approximately 7:40 P.M., deputies responded to reports of a shooting.More >>
The police department is in the process of doing research and considering installing cameras that take a picture of license plates and vehicles in some spots of the city, according to Police Chief Reggie Gosnell.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
