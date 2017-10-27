Florence County Sheriff's Department seeking information on shoo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Sheriff's Department seeking information on shooting suspect

By Nick Doria, Producer
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting at a motel on Enterprise Drive in Florence, according to a press release by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:40 P.M., deputies responded to reports of a shooting. One victim was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, the press release states. There is no additional information at this time on the condition of the victim.

Witnesses describe the suspect’s vehicle as a white utility pick-up truck. A sketch of the suspect was also prepared by a forensic artist.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

