Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being struck by vehicle in Nichols

Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being struck by vehicle in Nichols

By Nick Doria, Producer
NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – A man has died nearly two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in Nichols, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Johnny Lee Darby, 61, was hit on Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. on Alma Road in Nichols. Darby died Friday morning at Grand Strand Medical Center from multiple trauma sustained in the incident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

