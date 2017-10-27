Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being struck by vehicle in Nichols

A man has been arrested for DUI and driving without license following a two-vehicle crash involving a MBPD officer Thursday night on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Sunny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joshua Gamble, 37, was charged in the incident.More >>
A man has been arrested for DUI and driving without license following a two-vehicle crash involving a MBPD officer Thursday night on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Sunny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joshua Gamble, 37, was charged in the incident.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting at a motel on Enterprise Drive in Florence, according to a press release by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department. On Tuesday at approximately 7:40 P.M., deputies responded to reports of a shooting.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting at a motel on Enterprise Drive in Florence, according to a press release by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department. On Tuesday at approximately 7:40 P.M., deputies responded to reports of a shooting.More >>
The police department is in the process of doing research and considering installing cameras that take a picture of license plates and vehicles in some spots of the city, according to Police Chief Reggie Gosnell.More >>
The police department is in the process of doing research and considering installing cameras that take a picture of license plates and vehicles in some spots of the city, according to Police Chief Reggie Gosnell.More >>
A trailer with a golf cart tied down to it was reported stolen Wednesday morning from an overflow parking lot at 400 20th Ave North and Withers Drive, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated that the golf cart and trailer were attached to a 2002 Cadillac Escalade; the stolen items belonged to a friend in North Carolina.More >>
A trailer with a golf cart tied down to it was reported stolen Wednesday morning from an overflow parking lot at 400 20th Ave North and Withers Drive, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated that the golf cart and trailer were attached to a 2002 Cadillac Escalade; the stolen items belonged to a friend in North Carolina.More >>
Community members, friends and family of Ella and Iyana Lowery gathered in Wallace Thursday evening to honor their lives nearly six months after police say Ella’s boyfriend Jejauncy Harrington murdered both of them.More >>
Community members, friends and family of Ella and Iyana Lowery gathered in Wallace Thursday evening to honor their lives nearly six months after police say Ella’s boyfriend Jejauncy Harrington murdered both of them.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>