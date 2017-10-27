Suicide suspected after body found in Marlboro County, coroner says

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found at CW Love Sports Complex on Oak Hill Road, just outside of the McColl community in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. The deceased committed suicide, according to the Marlboro County coroner.

The location where the body was found is currently blocked off by law enforcement. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will aid in the investigation.

