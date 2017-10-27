Man shot at Motel 6 in Lumberton, suspect at large

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man has been seriously injured after being shot in a Motel 6 room at 2361 Lackey Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, Thursday evening according to a Lumberton PD press release.

Shaquan Blount, 26, was shot multiple times. The suspect fled the room on foot; there is not a decription of the suspect at this time.

The victim’s injuries are thought to be life threatening and was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton but has been transferred to another facility for treatment, the press release states.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Det. Jennifer White with Lumberton PD at 910-671-3845.

