Trailer, golf cart stolen from Myrtle Beach parking lot

A trailer with a golf cart tied down to it was reported stolen Wednesday morning from an overflow parking lot at 400 20th Ave North and Withers Drive, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated that the golf cart and trailer were attached to a 2002 Cadillac Escalade; the stolen items belonged to a friend in North Carolina.More >>
A trailer with a golf cart tied down to it was reported stolen Wednesday morning from an overflow parking lot at 400 20th Ave North and Withers Drive, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated that the golf cart and trailer were attached to a 2002 Cadillac Escalade; the stolen items belonged to a friend in North Carolina.More >>
Community members, friends and family of Ella and Iyana Lowery gathered in Wallace Thursday evening to honor their lives nearly six months after police say Ella’s boyfriend Jejauncy Harrington murdered both of them.More >>
Community members, friends and family of Ella and Iyana Lowery gathered in Wallace Thursday evening to honor their lives nearly six months after police say Ella’s boyfriend Jejauncy Harrington murdered both of them.More >>
On Saturday, the Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show begins at Darlington Raceway.More >>
On Saturday, the Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show begins at Darlington Raceway.More >>
The accommodations tax advisory board has given recommendations on how tourist tax dollars should be spent.More >>
The accommodations tax advisory board has given recommendations on how tourist tax dollars should be spent.More >>
A Pee Dee community is remembering a bear that had to be put down earlier this week after being shot.More >>
A Pee Dee community is remembering a bear that had to be put down earlier this week after being shot.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
A Birmingham police officer whose Facebook post is stirring up controversy about how some police officers may feel about protecting the crowd at this weekend's Magic City Classic has been placed on desk duty pending an investigation into the matter.More >>
A Birmingham police officer whose Facebook post is stirring up controversy about how some police officers may feel about protecting the crowd at this weekend's Magic City Classic has been placed on desk duty pending an investigation into the matter.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>