Trailer, golf cart stolen from Myrtle Beach parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A trailer with a golf cart tied down to it was reported stolen Wednesday morning from an overflow parking lot at 400 20th Ave North and Withers Drive, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The victim stated that the golf cart and trailer were attached to a 2002 Cadillac Escalade; the stolen items belonged to a friend in North Carolina. She told police that the vehicle was parked on the south end of the parking lot next to a fence. No one was given permission to take the vehicle, trailer or golf cart, the incident report states.

There was no broken glass in the parking lot and the keys were in the possession of the victim. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.