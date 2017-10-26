Playground dedicated to memory of slain 8-year-old Bennettsville girl, mother opens to public

Iyana's Playground has a fountain with her name at the front.

WALLACE, SC (WMBF) – Community members, friends and family of Ella and Iyana Lowery gathered in Wallace Thursday evening to honor their lives nearly six months after police say Ella’s boyfriend Jejauncy Harrington murdered both of them.

A brand new playground named Iyana’s Playground was dedicated at New Beginnings Transitional Shelter.

“We don’t want this to be a sad time,” Janice Hamlin with the Pee Dee Coalition said. “We want this to be a happy time.”

The night, known as An Evening Among the Oaks, was also meant to promote awareness for domestic violence.

“This is a community issue,” Hamlin said. “This is not just one single person. This is everybody coming together to try to end domestic violence. And it could happen to anyone.”

Ella’s cousin Treandis Damon says nearly six months later, it’s still tough to process.

“When I go to work, come to work, she’s always on my mind,” Damon said. “I’m always thinking, ‘Oh I’ve got to call Ella and tell her this or tell her that.’”

He says he and Ella were inseparable.

“I’m so used to talking to them every day,” he said. “When I say every day, we literally talked every day.”

But Damon is happy about the new playground.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m very excited, you see that beautiful playground right there was created for them.”

