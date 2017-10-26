Community pens obituary to bear euthanized in Pee Dee

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Pee Dee community is remembering a bear that had to be put down earlier this week after being shot.

The bear was spotted in the area of West Broadway Street in Johnsonville for about an hour on Monday before going back into the woods.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the bear was found in the same area as it was seen the night before. The animal was acting lethargic and appeared to be bleeding.

SCDNR officers decided it was in the bear’s best interest to euthanize the animal.

The bear’s passing has led to the crafting of an obituary to pay homage to the animal who was called Bennie the Bear.

According to the obituary, paid for by a man named Brad Richardson, the bear first came down Marion Street in Johnsonville in the fall of 2009.

“He was named in honor of the gentleman who he first paid the unexpected visit to .. Mr. Bennie,” the obituary stated. “He could be seen wandering down the railroad tracks batting at bumblebees and lumbering from house to house shyly greeting neighbors. He was even known to gleefully eat a Happy Meal offered to him by his friends.”

The bear gained something of celebrity status among Johnsonville residents when he got his own Facebook page, which has nearly 1,000 followers, according to the obituary.

Eventually, the bear went back to the woods and did not return until this week. The community was not the same.

“Not everyone was excited to see him,” the obituary stated. “Amidst protests of him being as friendly as Baloo the Bear, some people refused to take heed. It appeared that all of the Bare Necessities Bennie had taught his Johnsonville family just eight years ago had been totally lost on some.”

According to Richardson’s obituary, the bear was “gunned down by one selfish individual” before DNR euthanized him.

The obituary is asking those who want to memorialize the bear to make a donation to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“May we all remember back to the fall of 2009 fondly and recall those Bare Necessities we learned from Bennie the Bear,” the obituary stated.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.