Community pens obituary to bear euthanized in Pee Dee

A Pee Dee community is remembering a bear that had to be put down earlier this week after being shot.More >>
At least one Myrtle Beach police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Mr. Joe White Avenue.More >>
The Deerfield community is expanding now that Horry County received site plans from developers after a lawsuit prevented any building.More >>
On Saturday, the Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show begins at Darlington Raceway.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>
