SCHP: At least one Myrtle Beach police officer injured in two-vehicle crash on Mr. Joe White Ave.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At least one Myrtle Beach police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jones said the crash occurred after a second vehicle crossed the center line and struck the police cruiser head on.

He added the driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

There was no immediate information as to the severity of the injuries.

Information on the SCHP’s website states a collision with injuries happened at 8:19 p.m. on Mr. Joe White Avenue near Nance Street.

