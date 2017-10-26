ATAX committee recommend Myrtle Beach police receive $2.9 million for waterfront patrol

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The accommodations tax advisory board has given recommendations on how tourist tax dollars should be spent.

A total of $9.5 million was requested by businesses and the city of Myrtle Beach, but the board recommended a total of $5.8 million, with $5 million going to the city.

“The general assembly in the 90s realized the local residents shouldn’t have to pay all of the cost to providing those services to the million visitors that we get. So they created the accommodations tax,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Approximately 39 organizations requested money this year, including the city of Myrtle Beach, which asked for $7.4 million and was recommended by the board to receive $5 million.

For the first time ever, some of that money will go to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, which was recommended to receive $300,00, only 17 percent of the $1.9 million they asked for.

“It’s the first year we included the fire department in that calculation of what it costs to provide services to our tourists in the waterfront area. The department certainly does, they provide service to the hotels and lots of EMS services. We just haven’t rolled them into the equation of all the things the city spends money on to provide for tourism,” said Kruea.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department requested $2.9 million for oceanfront beach patrol, and was recommended to receive the full amount.

In addition, the MBPD also requested over $600,000 for beach patrol, but the committee knocked that number down to about $400,000 in their recommendation.

“With this ATAX money after this year, we’re able to identify what is needed, specifically for the beach, as we talk to beach, fire and lifeguards to identify what resources are needed in addition to what we already got,” said MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby.

The city is also still paying off beach renourishment from 10 years ago. Over $135,000 will go toward repaying the work done for the 2007 project.

“We amortize that cost over how long we think beach renourishment will be,” said Kruea.

These recommendations will have to go to the Myrtle Beach City Council in early 2018 before they are approved.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.