Restaurant Scorecard: Dead roaches, mildew at one location; near-perfect scores for bowling alley, Paula Deen's spot

An inspection of an area restaurant noted that noodles were stored in a container that would not cool properly. (Source: DHEC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dead roaches and mildew were found at some spots this week, but those looking for southern cooking and a night at the bowling alley will want to learn more.

The waving cat welcomes patrons into Kings Sushi 2 at 801 U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach. And while some customers like the sushi and sashimi, inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the restaurant an 80 out of 100 this week.

They cited such violations as not having a certified person in charge present. The dishwasher was also listed as being out of sanitizer. Inspectors also noted a black mildew buildup inside the ice machine. Additionally, food was found to be stored at improper temperatures.

I-Noodles, which serves up Vietnamese cuisine at 1486 U.S. 17 in Little River, was given 70 out of 100 points. Inspectors say they found several dead roaches on the floor in corners and in beverage boxes. Also, several places along shelves and walls had small black specks that inspectors say appear to be roach feces.

According to inspectors, employees were seen eating in the kitchen and storing their drinks on shelves near food-related items. They also observed old, dried food in cracks and crevices of a slicer, and mildew inside the ice machine. Pictures were also taken of noodles in a container that was not able to cool properly, and a hose attached to the building without a back-flow device. They also took off points for improper disposal of sewage and waste water.

Inspectors observed an open drain pipe outside, with liquid being expelled on the ground. The report states that a follow-up inspection was scheduled for Friday. The official DHEC score the restaurant received on that follow-up visit was not immediately known.

If you're looking to throw a few strikes between your meal, 710 Bowling at 1105 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach scored a near-perfect 98. Inspectors took off a point for problems with the water pressure and temperature device in the dishwasher. Another point was deducted for a dirty floor under the bar equipment.

Another nearly perfect score was obtained by Paula Deen's Family Kitchen over at 1202 Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. The eatery, which specializes in southern cuisine, got a 99 out of 100.

Inspectors took just one point off for ice carts placed under the ice machine to catch the ice. They showed debris accumulation around the outside edges of the cart.

Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

