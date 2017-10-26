Darlington County authorities investigate a shooting at an apartment complex

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Darlington County are investigating a shooting that happened at the Cambridge Apartments along East Jackson Street in the Lamar area.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Deputies are asking residents to be on the lookout for a red or burgundy Chevy Impala with a dent on the driver's side.

Anyone with information should call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Earlier this month, three people were arrested in connection with a separate shooting at Cambridge Apartments that happened almost one month ago.

In a previous statement, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis noted that there have been a “large number of incidents” at Cambridge Apartments over the last several years that can’t be ignored.

