Darlington County authorities investigate a shooting at an apartment complex

The Deerfield community is expanding now that Horry County received site plans from developers after a lawsuit prevented any building.More >>
The Deerfield community is expanding now that Horry County received site plans from developers after a lawsuit prevented any building.More >>
On Saturday, the Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show begins at Darlington Raceway.More >>
On Saturday, the Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show begins at Darlington Raceway.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Authorities in Darlington County are investigating a shooting that happened at the Cambridge Apartments along East Jackson Street in the Lamar area.More >>
Authorities in Darlington County are investigating a shooting that happened at the Cambridge Apartments along East Jackson Street in the Lamar area.More >>
Those driving through parts of North Myrtle Beach may notice a few extra orange cones as the city begins its resurfacing project.More >>
Those driving through parts of North Myrtle Beach may notice a few extra orange cones as the city begins its resurfacing project.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Eight Pine Belt men are behind bars and facing federal charges after a multi-year investigation led authorities to a drug trafficking organization with ties to California. Five of the eight suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning as multiple local, state and federal agencies served high-risk search warrants in Forrest and Jones Counties. The other three suspects self-surrendered to authorities. The suspects appeared at the William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse in Hatti...More >>
Eight Pine Belt men are behind bars and facing federal charges after a multi-year investigation led authorities to a drug trafficking organization with ties to California. Five of the eight suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning as multiple local, state and federal agencies served high-risk search warrants in Forrest and Jones Counties. The other three suspects self-surrendered to authorities. The suspects appeared at the William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse in Hatti...More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>