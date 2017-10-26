Development moving forward in Deerfield community

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Deerfield community is expanding now that Horry County received site plans from developers after a lawsuit prevented any building.

A civil lawsuit was filed in 2008, with Deerfield residents against Horry County and the developer. Now, developers are making big moves.

There are two abandoned golf courses that have sat vacant for more than 10 years, called Deertrack South and North. Horry County Planning and Zoning gave updated approval of the site plan to Ocean Palms Builders LLC on Aug. 25, 2017 to clear the site and start building 266 single-family homes on the empty lots along Platt Boulevard.

Right across from Platt Boulevard, building is already underway. D.R. Horton is putting up 156 single-family homes, as well as seven ponds in a development called Retreat at Ocean Commons.

People who live in the condos built in the 1980s are concerned there isn’t enough infrastructure to support all the new development.

“Well, the biggest concern is access and egress from here because with the new two developments going in, there’s going to be a multitude of probably accidents because of all the cars and stuff that will be involved in the exits,” said Theodore Hoyt, the vice president of Fairview Condos' homeowners association.

There are only two non-gated entrances and exits at U.S. 17 Bypass and Kings Highway, so Hoyt said it’s always busy.

“The problems we have with the roads that belong to the HOAs in this Deertrack development are all 50-foot wide and they have to be wider than that in order to have double roads,” he said.

Hoyt and his neighbors are hoping the county or state could help improve the access and egress into Deerfield before both the developments are complete.

“We are just worried because of the thousands and thousands of cars out of that one exit," Hoyt said. "We’re going to have problems. It’s a future thing.”

