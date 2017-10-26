Road resurfacing underway in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those driving through parts of North Myrtle Beach may notice a few extra orange cones as the city begins its resurfacing project.

On Thursday, bright orange cones lined parts of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach. Each year, the city budgets about $2 million for the yearly repavement project.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling said this year’s repairs cost nearly $3 million.

According to city staff, fall and spring are the best times of year to do this type of work, as the amount of traffic slows down significantly.

There are other resurfacing projects taking place throughout the city this month. The goal is to have every road repaved over a 15-year period.

“Some roads may get attention more often because they are more heavily traveled, or main roads within the community, but we like to keep on top of maintenance,” said Dowling.

Part of the $3 million is being funded by both the county and state. Several projects are already completed or underway.

The biggest project taking place stretches from 14th Avenue South to 28th Avenue South along Holly Drive. That portion of road has already been shut down as crews continue working on a three-phase project.

“We've done a lot of water and sewer work there that's still being done," Dowling said. "The overhead wiring is being put into conduits underground and the state will come in at the end of it all and widen the road.”

Most of these projects will not shut down the road completely. Some may simply have one lane open.

As for South Ocean Boulevard, workers said they will be back to work Friday morning to resurface the center portion of the road.

