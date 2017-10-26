Darlington Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Competition get started Saturday

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – On Saturday, the Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show begins at Darlington Raceway.

For the past four years, hundreds of cooks have gone head-to-head to battle for the $2,000 first place prize. The cook-off is an official South Carolina BBQ Association competition.

Also, hundreds of classic cars will be on display. For the kids, Halloween is coming early, as the event will feature a trunk-or-treat.

While this event is billed as a lot of fun, it has a deeper meaning.

“It’s the state of South Carolina’s home track. More specifically, it’s the Pee Dee region's home track. We want the folks who live in the community to feel like this is part of their track, that they are invested in this track and they have a stake in this track,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said.

Guests will also be able to take a trip around the track for $10. The Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

