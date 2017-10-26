One person treated after kitchen fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a small kitchen fire Thursday afternoon in Conway.

According to a tweet from the Conway Fire Department, the fire caused minor damage to a structure on Warf Drive.

One person was treated by a medic unit on the scene, according to the tweet. They were not taken to the hospital.

One patient was treated by the medic unit on Warf Drive. No transport. Small fire in the kitchen with minor damage. Crews are packing up now. — Conway Fire SC (@CityOfConwayFD) October 26, 2017

