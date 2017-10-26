One person treated after kitchen fire in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person treated after kitchen fire in Conway

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a small kitchen fire Thursday afternoon in Conway.

According to a tweet from the Conway Fire Department, the fire caused minor damage to a structure on Warf Drive.

One person was treated by a medic unit on the scene, according to the tweet. They were not taken to the hospital.

    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:36 PM EDT
