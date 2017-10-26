Ranking has S.C. the seventh-most 'sexually diseased' state in the country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A recent ranking lists South Carolina as the seventh-most “sexually diseased” state in the U.S.

The nationwide ranking, compiled by BackgroundChecks.org, was based on the frequency of sexually transmitted disease infection.

According to the ranking, the creators took 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and looked at the rate of the two most common sexually transmitted diseases – gonorrhea and chlamydia – per 100,000 residents. They then calculated a weighted average between the two.

In South Carolina, the chlamydia rate per 100,000 is 575.5, while the rate of gonorrhea is 187.8, according to the ranking.

The CDC’s annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report, released in late September, stated that more than 2 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the U.S. in 2016, the highest number ever.

According to CDC figures, the majority of those new diagnoses were cases of chlamydia at 1.6 million.

“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, in a statement. “STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond.”

The top 10 most sexually diseased states, according to the BackgroundChecks.org ranking, are:

Alaska Mississippi Louisiana Georgia New Mexico North Carolina South Carolina Arkansas Delaware Oklahoma

