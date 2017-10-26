FIRST ALERT: Lots of weather changes on the way for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Changeable weather arrives by the weekend as another strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Tonight will once again be clear and chilly with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s inland and into the middle and upper 40s across the Grand Strand.

Despite a chilly start, Friday will turn out mild as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will feature several changes in the weather.

Saturday starts off mild with thickening clouds through the day. Afternoon temperatures will warm considerably into the middle and upper 70s. By the afternoon and evening hours, a few spotty showers will be likely from time to time especially for areas near the beach.

Saturday night will see the risk of rain continuing with mild temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 60s. Most of the rain will continue to be concentrated near the coast where a few downpours will be possible at times.

Sunday will bring a risk of rain very early in the morning. Then, as the strong cold front blows off shore, much cooler and drier weather will move in. Showers around daybreak will quickly end by the late morning hours. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to clear as a gusty northwest wind develops. Morning temperatures in the middle and upper 60s will likely slowly fall through the afternoon as the coolest weather so far this season settles in by Sunday night and Monday.