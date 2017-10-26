VIDEO: Chimpanzee loves watching Marla's morning forecast - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Chimpanzee loves watching Marla's morning forecast

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Vali watches Marla deliver the morning forecast. (Source: Mahamayavi Antle) Vali watches Marla deliver the morning forecast. (Source: Mahamayavi Antle)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – This chimp goes bananas for the weather!

Mahamayavi “Doc” Antle from the Myrtle Beach Safari sent along a video of Vali, one of the preserve’s chimpanzees, enjoying one of Marla Branson’s morning forecasts.

Antle says Vali watches the news every morning to check the weather for the day, and he talks to Marla on screen most often.

As you can tell, Vali really gets into the weather, and he may have a future in meteorology!

Vali has other talents: he can play piano – with both his hands and feet, of course.

Video of Vali and his brother Sugriva’s monkey business is often posted to the T.I.G.E.R.S. Facebook page. They have also tried out virtual realityraced around the Myrtle Beach Safari preserve, and attended movie screenings in Myrtle Beach, for Tarzan and, of course, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Check out their Facebook page for more great videos of their rare and exotic animals.

Vali is one of dozens animals at the Myrtle Beach Safari, which offers a guided tour through the fifty-acre preserve, and the T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station at Barefoot Landing, a "living tiger museum." Both support animal conservation programs in Asia and Africa.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

