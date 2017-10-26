Deal Diva: Why now is a great time for Christmas decoration deals

Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!More >>
Crews responded to a small kitchen fire Thursday afternoon in Conway.More >>
A recent ranking lists South Carolina as the seventh-most “sexually diseased” state in the U.S. The nationwide ranking, compiled by BackgroundChecks.org, was based on the frequency of sexually transmitted disease infection.More >>
This chimp goes bananas for the weather! Mahamayavi “Doc” Antle from the Myrtle Beach Safari sent along a video of Vali, one of the preserve’s chimpanzees, enjoying one of Marla Branson’s morning forecasts. Antle says Vali watches the news every morning to check the weather for the day, and he talks to Marla on screen most often.More >>
A fire occurred at a Quality Inn located at 1601 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the city of NMB. The fire was located on the second floor. No one was injured in the incident.More >>
A minor has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds after bringing a firearm to Latta Middle School last week, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillion County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile, a 12 year-old boy, was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
