Deal Diva: Why now is a great time for Christmas decoration deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For those counting down, Christmas is now less than two months away.

People either love to see the holiday decorations up before the pumpkins are carved, or they fret it.

It seems to come earlier and earlier every year. However, the Deal Diva explains why shopping for the holidays as early as October may be the best deal yet.

From snowmen to Christmas pine trees, from fancy reindeer to Santa himself, when one steps inside Carolina Pottery, there's no shortage of the holiday spirit.

Owner Sarah Fleming said the demand to bring in Christmas decor comes well in advance.

“We actually start getting phone calls in May; ‘have you put Christmas out yet? Have you put Christmas out?’” Fleming said.

She found customers like to start holiday shopping early because it helps them keep their budget in check.

An added bonus is early shoppers get dibs on the best deals. Fleming said they have ornaments that start at 99 cents.

That’s not all.

“Red bows, red bows, red bows! We probably make over 5,000 red bows,” Fleming said, adding that red bow wreaths go for $14.99.

Carolina Pottery is not alone. Stores like Costco and Target have already cranked out early holiday deals.

Fleming said people really don't have to spend a lot money to have an enjoyable holiday season.

“With a $3.99 boat of ribbon, $7.99 roll of mesh and some $1.99 ornaments, you’re under about $50, depending on how many ornaments you choose to do,” Fleming said. “Put your bows as your tree topper, your mesh as your filler, put a few ornaments around and you have a beautiful tree to enjoy with your family for the holiday season.”

  • One person treated after kitchen fire in Conway

    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:36:56 GMT
    Crews responded to a small kitchen fire Thursday afternoon in Conway.

  • Ranking has S.C. the seventh-most 'sexually diseased' state in the country

    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:18:58 GMT
    A recent ranking lists South Carolina as the seventh-most “sexually diseased” state in the U.S. The nationwide ranking, compiled by BackgroundChecks.org, was based on the frequency of sexually transmitted disease infection.

  • VIDEO: Chimpanzee loves watching Marla's morning forecast

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-10-26 19:50:19 GMT
    This chimp goes bananas for the weather! Mahamayavi “Doc” Antle from the Myrtle Beach Safari sent along a video of Vali, one of the preserve’s chimpanzees, enjoying one of Marla Branson’s morning forecasts. Antle says Vali watches the news every morning to check the weather for the day, and he talks to Marla on screen most often.

