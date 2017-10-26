Search warrant leads to arrest of 5 individuals, recovery of stolen goods in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Five individuals are under arrest after investigators recovered numerous stolen items from a Lake City residence, according to a press release by Lake City PD.

The Lake City Police Department executed a search warrant at 302 Thurston Street on Wednesday. The items recovered have been linked to several burglaries in the Lake City area, the press release states.

Hasean Blue, 45, April Burgess, 38, Dai’Kuan Shiem Burgess, 20, and Aliya Graham, 18, were all charged with receiving stolen goods.

A minor also faces those same charges.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.