Lake City man arrested on outstanding warrants for burglary, larceny

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man was arrested on outstanding warrants for one count of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary and three counts of larceny, according to a press release by the Lake City Police Department.

Leo Demitruis Wilson, 38, was apprehended on Sunday.

According to the press release, more charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.