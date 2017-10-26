Lake City man arrested on outstanding warrants for burglary, lar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lake City man arrested on outstanding warrants for burglary, larceny

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Leo Demitruis Wilson (Source: Lake City PD) Leo Demitruis Wilson (Source: Lake City PD)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man was arrested on outstanding warrants for one count of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary and three counts of larceny, according to a press release by the Lake City Police Department.

Leo Demitruis Wilson, 38, was apprehended on Sunday.

According to the press release, more charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly