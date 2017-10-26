Fire reported at Quality Inn in NMB, no injuries

A fire occurred at a Quality Inn located at 1601 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the city of NMB. The fire was located on the second floor. No one was injured in the incident.More >>
A minor has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds after bringing a firearm to Latta Middle School last week, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillion County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile, a 12 year-old boy, was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.More >>
An employee of an arts and crafts store has been arrested after making false returns of merchandise and keeping the money, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Amanda Lee Depp, 33, has been charged with breach of trust.More >>
KB Biotech Solutions is launching new manufacturing operations in Dillion County. The $12 million dollar investment is expected to create 100 new jobs, according to a press release by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.More >>
The oceanfront view where 21st Avenue North drops off at Ocean Boulevard could soon have a new look if plans before city council and the community appearance board pass in the coming months.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.More >>
New security screenings start for passengers on US-bound flights, including travelers questioned about trip, luggage.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
