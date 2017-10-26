Fire reported at Quality Inn in NMB, no injuries - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Nick Doria, Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A fire occurred at a Quality Inn located at 1601 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the city of NMB. 
The fire was located on the second floor. No one was injured in the incident. 

