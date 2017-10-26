Juvenile charged after bringing firearm to Latta Middle School

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – A minor has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds after bringing a firearm to Latta Middle School last week, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillion County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile, a 12 year-old boy, was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. The firearm was not in the minor’s possession at the time of the arrest, according to Arnette.

It is not known what kind of firearm was brought to the school or how it got in.

