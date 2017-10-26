Arts and crafts store employee admits to making false returns of over $900 and keeping the cash

A minor has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds after bringing a firearm to Latta Middle School last week, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillion County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile, a 12 year-old boy, was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.More >>
An employee of an arts and crafts store has been arrested after making false returns of merchandise and keeping the money, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Amanda Lee Depp, 33, has been charged with breach of trust.More >>
KB Biotech Solutions is launching new manufacturing operations in Dillion County. The $12 million dollar investment is expected to create 100 new jobs, according to a press release by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.More >>
The oceanfront view where 21st Avenue North drops off at Ocean Boulevard could soon have a new look if plans before city council and the community appearance board pass in the coming months.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
