Arts and crafts store employee admits to making false returns of over $900 and keeping the cash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An employee of an arts and crafts store has been arrested after making false returns of merchandise and keeping the money, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Amanda Lee Depp, 33, has been charged with breach of trust.

Officers responded to A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts at 1120 Seaboard Street Wednesday morning where the suspect admitted to making false returns after waiving her Miranda rights, the incident report states.

Depp stated that she began making the false returns in July 2017 and continued to do so until Oct. 21. The admitted returns equaled $902.03. She turned herself into the Myrtle Beach Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

