Biotech company launching new manufacturing operation in Dillon County; expected to create 100 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – KB Biotech Solutions is launching new manufacturing operations in Dillon County. The $12 million dollar investment is expected to create 100 new jobs, according to a press release by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

KB Biotech Solutions is located at 1317 East Main Street in Dillion. They specialize in biomedicine and deep processing of agricultural byproducts.

Information is limited as to when the hiring will begin. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.