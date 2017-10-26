Hartsville school bus catches fire, no injuries reported

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville school bus’s engine caught fire Thursday morning; there were no students on board, and the bus driver was not injured.

According to a news release from the Darlington County School District, the bus suffered engine problems that resulted in the engine fire.

Another bus was sent out to pick up the students on the bus’s route.

