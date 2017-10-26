Tune into WMBF News tonight at 6 for Cold Case: Gaghum - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tune into WMBF News tonight at 6 for Cold Case: Gaghum

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local man – shot and killed in broad day while he sat in his car.

The murder remains unsolved. Five years later, Dwayne Gaghum’s family is still searching for answers.

The missing piece of the puzzle is out there; the Conway Police Department needs your help in solving this murder mystery.

Tune into WMBF News for the special report Cold Case: Gaghum tonight at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Plans for 21st Ave. North development could bring Marriott hotel to area

    Plans for 21st Ave. North development could bring Marriott hotel to area

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-10-26 12:20:06 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The oceanfront view where 21st Avenue North drops off at Ocean Boulevard could soon have a new look if plans before city council and the community appearance board pass in the coming months.

    More >>

    The oceanfront view where 21st Avenue North drops off at Ocean Boulevard could soon have a new look if plans before city council and the community appearance board pass in the coming months.

    More >>

  • Hartsville school bus catches fire, no injuries reported

    Hartsville school bus catches fire, no injuries reported

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-10-26 12:16:58 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media
    HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville school bus’s engine caught fire Thursday morning; there were no students on board, and the bus driver was not injured. According to a news release from the Darlington County School District, the bus suffered engine problems that resulted in the engine fire. Another bus was sent out to pick up the students on the bus’s route. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
    HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville school bus’s engine caught fire Thursday morning; there were no students on board, and the bus driver was not injured. According to a news release from the Darlington County School District, the bus suffered engine problems that resulted in the engine fire. Another bus was sent out to pick up the students on the bus’s route. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Tune into WMBF News tonight at 6 for Cold Case: Gaghum

    Tune into WMBF News tonight at 6 for Cold Case: Gaghum

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-10-26 12:03:33 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    A local man – shot and killed in broad day while he sat in his car. The murder remains unsolved. Five years later, Dwayne Gaghum’s family is still searching for answers. The missing piece of the puzzle is out there; the Conway Police Department needs your help in solving this murder mystery. 

    More >>

    A local man – shot and killed in broad day while he sat in his car. The murder remains unsolved. Five years later, Dwayne Gaghum’s family is still searching for answers. The missing piece of the puzzle is out there; the Conway Police Department needs your help in solving this murder mystery. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly