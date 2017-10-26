Suspected hotel trespasser strikes security guard, pulls knife, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A hotel security guard was allegedly hit in the head several times and threatened with a knife by a man he believed to be trespassing, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Officers responded to the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort at 901 South Ocean Blvd Tuesday evening. The security guard stated that the suspect began to resist as he attempted to detain him inside an elevator before hitting him in the back of the head several times, the incident report states. While fleeing from the elevator, the suspect reportedly pulled a knife out of his pocket and threatened the guard with it.

Several other security guards arrived and detained the suspect. The suspect stated that while in the elevator, the security guard pushed him against a wall and fled because he “did not know what was happening.” He denied pulling a knife, the report says.

James Kenneth Goodenow, 46, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, Goodenow was found to not be trespassing at the time of the incident. The victim did not have any apparent injuries, but was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Officers are consulting with the clerk of court to seek warrants for assault after the security guard stated he wished to press charges.

