Plans for 21st Ave. North development could bring Marriott hotel to area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The oceanfront view where 21st Avenue North drops off at Ocean Boulevard could soon have a new look if plans before city council and the community appearance board pass in the coming months.

Earlier this week, plans were presented to the city council requesting to tear down the Breakers Resort, put up two Marriott Hotel towers, move the guest services building, and add mixed-use buildings and parking to the area around Ocean Boulevard and 21st Avenue North throughout three phases of construction.

Planning Director for Myrtle Beach, Carol Coleman, said during the first phase, the two-story guest services building will be taken down and relocated.

The first new hotel tower would take the guest services building's place and then the building of the second Marriott hotel tower would begin shortly after.

The plans also request to add mixed-use facilities in other spots along 21st Avenue North as well.

“They have some other options they’d like to exercise on 21st Avenue North to create more retail and restaurant opportunities along 21st with residential above it, which we think is great. I think there’s a great opportunity for people who want to live near the ocean but don’t necessarily want to live in a large condo tower – they want an intimate, closer to the street experience,” she said.

If the buildings are rearranged and rebuilt, that will open up space on the oceanfront. Coleman said the space could open up into a vista so when you drive down Ocean Boulevard, visitors have a view of the ocean rather than buildings.

Coleman said the plans will go before city council on November 14 for a second reading. Before then, the planning department will meet with developers to find the public benefit of this project to bring before council.

If plans pass, Coleman said the developer isn’t planning on starting any demolition and construction until after next season in late 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.