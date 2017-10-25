Community members express concerns for beach line moving proposal at public forum

People from the Grand Strand area gathered at HGTC’s auditorium near the Market Common Wednesday evening to express their concerns regarding the moving of beach lines. The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it may move the base lines and setback lines of the beach away from the ocean.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a pair of violent charges.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is working to complete Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard to help give better access to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Sports Center.More >>
Imagine living without power for months and not being able to get the basic things used every day, such as water, toilet paper and gasoline.More >>
Ambitious was the word used by law enforcement officials to talk about hiring additional officers for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
