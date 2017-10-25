Community members express concerns for beach line moving proposal at public forum

DHEC is considering moving the base line and setback line away from the ocean.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – People from the Grand Strand area gathered at HGTC’s auditorium near the Market Common Wednesday evening to express their concerns regarding the moving of beach lines.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it may move the base lines and setback lines of the beach away from the ocean. The base line is a line closer to the water, while the setback line is a line closer to the land. The area in between the two lines is called the setback area. The setback line is essentially the closest to the beach a building can sit.

Property owners for the most part are not happy with the proposed moving of the lines farther inland. They say this will hurt them because they need a special permit to have their homes rebuilt if it has damage from any of the recent hurricanes. They also say it affects their property value negatively.

Opponents of the new lines also say they were not given enough notice from DHEC about the changes. Some of them requested a one year extension of the moving of these lines.

Some local officials like William Otis, mayor of Pawleys Island, spoke out against the moving of the lines. Brad Dean from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce also spoke out against the lines.

A number of real estate agents warned the moving of the lines would decrease property values.

Sarah Johnson has lived in the same house in Pawleys Island since 2010. She says this would affect her because her home has damage from Hurricane Matthew.

“After Matthew, I had a lot of damage and had to go through a permitting process,” Johnson said. “And between what I had to pay for the surveys to be done and the amount of time that it took to get the approval, it added a great deal to any of the costs that I had.”

If you want to submit concerns to DHEC, you have until November 6, and you can do so by clicking here.

