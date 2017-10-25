Burroughs and Chapin Blvd. expanding to meet demand from new developments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is working to complete Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard to help give better access to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Sports Center.

Construction on the project began last year and is in its last phase of work. A signal traffic light is going in right outside Broadway at the Beach and the four-lane boulevard will connect Robert Grissom Parkway to Oak Street.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the total cost of the project is around $350,000.

"Once Labor Day is over, we are in the off season. We really set out the bulldozers and get to the construction projects to wrap up by Easter," said Kruea.

With more developments on the horizon surrounding the new Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard, city staff said it's only natural to build the road to help support more people and traffic that could come.

Paul Edwards, general manager of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, said anytime there is improved access in and out of the convention center, it's a benefit.

“There’s over a half million people that visit the convention center and the sports center during a year’s time, so that’s a good thing for the city and for the residents and for our visitors who are coming to the centers," Edwards said. "So we expect a lot of people to use this entrance."

The new boulevard will make three entrances total and Edwards hopes it will help reduce some traffic congestion on 21st Avenue North.

“It will be a pay-for-parking entrance and we will have two booths at this entrance as we do at the other entrances," he said. "We are hoping it won’t get backed up like it does at some of the others, so it will be a good thing because we will have three entrances available to us.”

The city owns the 40 acres of land. When the boulevard project was announced a year ago, Edwards said it was seen as a good place to "have its own destination and own visual effect."

"So we decided we would build the performing arts (center) and possible the amphitheater on this property,” he said.

Other road projects coming after could be funded through the RIDE III tax.

“We’ll have some money to pave city streets, almost $2 million to repave city streets, so that work will hopefully occur this winter,” Kruea said.

City staff said there are no full detours planned, except for the one-lane closure and reduced speed will continue on Robert Grissom Parkway. Once the signal light is put in, the city is expecting Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard to open by March 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.