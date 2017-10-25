Supplies from Surfside Beach area heading to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief

Donations collected in Surfside Beach will go to those in Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Maria. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Imagine living without power for months and not being able to get the basic things used every day, such as water, toilet paper and gasoline.

That's exactly what people in Puerto Rico are still experiencing two months after being hit by Hurricanes Maria.

Frank Espinal, owner of Ship on Site in Surfside Beach, and his wife have family in Puerto Rico and knew they wanted to do something to help.

All month long, Espinal collected donations throughout the community to send to the island.

On Wednesday, he was able to load a semi-truck with water, baby supplies and so much more to help those impacted by the devastating storm.

“I feel grateful,” said Espinal.

While four tons of supplies were shipped Wednesday, that's only about half of what was donated throughout the month.

“It would make about nine tons right now of humanitarian relief coming out of the Grand Strand,” Espinal said.

Verlon Wulf, president of Carolina Cool, helped Espinal store his donations inside their warehouse.

“It's great to see this community reach,” said Wulf.

Espinal and his wife are very thankful for everyone who helped with the project. The supplies will make their way to Puerto Rico by ship in about seven days.

