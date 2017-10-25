Becoming a Myrtle Beach police officer doesn’t happen overnight

Ambitious was the word used by law enforcement officials to talk about hiring additional officers for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Ambitious was the word used by law enforcement officials to talk about hiring additional officers for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council will vote again on an ordinance in place to ban beach tents starting Jan. 1, 2018.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council will vote again on an ordinance in place to ban beach tents starting Jan. 1, 2018.More >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
A Loris man was charged Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach apartment earlier this year.More >>
A Loris man was charged Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach apartment earlier this year.More >>
Florence police have arrested a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month that injured a pedestrian.More >>
Florence police have arrested a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month that injured a pedestrian.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.More >>
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
While a guilty plea will likely mean that Dr. Donald Cline will be facing some form of punishment, some of the children he fathered say it’s not exactly enough.More >>
While a guilty plea will likely mean that Dr. Donald Cline will be facing some form of punishment, some of the children he fathered say it’s not exactly enough.More >>