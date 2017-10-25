Becoming a Myrtle Beach police officer doesn’t happen overnight

Previous law enforcement officers weighed in on a mayoral candidate's pledge to hire 100 officers in Myrtle Beach in one year. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ambitious was the word used by law enforcement officials to talk about hiring additional officers for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Public safety is the central debating point between candidates who want to be mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Incumbent John Rhodes and former mayor Mark McBride sparred over the number of officers on the city's police force during Tuesday's debate on WMBF News.

McBride wants to add 100 officers in one year; Rhodes said that's not realistic.

"It's not just a matter of hiring these folks, it's the training of them also," said Phil Webster, the former police chief of North Myrtle Beach.

That training includes driving, shooting, written tests, traffic investigations and more.

Webster, who had more than 25 years in law enforcement, remembered when training at the police academy in Columbia used to be an eight-week process. Today, he said, it's 12 weeks and that's not counting the departmental training.

The most recent Myrtle Beach class of 12 hires starts this Friday, but can't go to the academy until March because of budget cuts.

"A lot of it is not changed, believe it or not." said Webster. "It's just stretched out a little longer. There's some added courses in there."

Those courses, he added, include radar certification and data master certification.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the amount of applications received by the department varies.

"It fluctuates from year to year or process to process," Crosby said. "Year round, we're accepting applications, so if you're a qualified applicant and you're interested in a job with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, we will accept your application and evaluate it at any time."

Retired officer John Schimmel was with the New York City Police Department. He said becoming an officer required eight- or nine-hour days and five days a week of "full-on training."

When told McBride wanted to add 100 officers in one year, Schimmel said it was optimistic for a small city, "but logistics wise, it's going to be difficult."

For those who do want to join, Crosby outlined the criteria.

"We're looking for individuals wanting to make a difference in their community. We want someone who's committed to this community and making a difference."

