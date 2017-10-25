Surfside Beach council considers repealing tent ban before it takes effect

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Town Council will vote again on an ordinance in place to ban beach tents starting Jan. 1, 2018.

According to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs, three council members are asking for the ordinance to be repealed after receiving negative feedback. The tent ban went into effect in April from Eighth Avenue South to Melody Lane.

The ban set to start Jan. 1 will span the entire Surfside Beach coast.

“Myself personally, I’m hoping things stay the way they are,” said Childs. “I hope we go a season and get a good trial on the tents before we make any more moves.”

If the ban is repealed, Surfside Beach would be the only municipality along the Grand Strand to allow tents on the sand.

“I’m a senior citizen and this patch on my nose is an indication that I’ve had skin damage in the last 10 years. We come down here to get away from the cold, get into the sun, but also be able to get out of the sun any time we wish,” said visitor Vernon Hopkins.

Childs said that tents not only block emergency vehicles, but also crowd beaches.

“The big issue with tents is say you have a 10-by-10 tent. That’s not really objectable, but then you have tie-down wires that go out eight feet, now you have 10 feet by eight feet,” he said.

Town council will vote on the ban during the next council meeting on Nov. 14.

