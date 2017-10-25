City council candidates: Vereen 'putting Myrtle Beach and family values first' with city council bid

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
All five candidates for the upcoming Myrtle Beach mayoral election told viewers why they should become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach in WMBF News’ Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night. Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, John Rhodes and C.D. Rozsa talked a number of issues in the debate.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is taking responsibility for removing political campaign signs from private property along North King’s Highway. It happened Monday morning when city code enforcement staff were removing signs placed on the right of way, but later found out the land was privately owned, so the staff returned the signs.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
