Police: Snapchat video of $2,000 leads to armed robbery; one suspect charged

Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
A Loris man was charged Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach apartment earlier this year.More >>
Florence police have arrested a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month that injured a pedestrian.More >>
The developer of the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach has submitted full sets of construction plans, according to city officials.More >>
Public safety is the central debating point between candidates who want to be mayor of Myrtle Beach. Current Mayor John Rhodes and former Mayor Mark McBride sparred over the number of officers on the city’s police force during Tuesday’s debate on WMBF News. A WMBF News investigation found hiring 100 police officers in a single year would be unprecedented in the state of South Carolina.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
