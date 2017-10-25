Police: Snapchat video of $2,000 leads to armed robbery; one suspect charged

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was charged Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach apartment earlier this year.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 20-year-old Jesse Eugene Allen was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A Horry County police report states police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Bent Grass Drive in Surfside Beach on May 24.

A woman told police she heard a knock at the door and saw a man through the window. She was then rushed by two other men when she opened the door, the report stated.

One of the men covered her mouth as she was screaming, while the other brandished a weapon. The armed suspect then pulled the victim’s boyfriend out of his bed at gunpoint.

The men repeatedly asked where the money was while pointing the gun at the victim’s boyfriend, according to police. At one point, the gun was put to the boyfriend’s head and the suspect counted down from 10.

Both victims were moved into the master bedroom, where the suspects found cash the boyfriend had on his side of the bed, according to the incident report.

The suspects then left. According to the boyfriend, they took $3,500 from the residence.

“When asked how they would know he had the money, he advised someone took a Snapchat video of him at a restaurant with approximately $2,000,” the police report stated.

