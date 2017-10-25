Man arrested in Florence hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month that injured a pedestrian.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Christopher Bellamy was charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury and driving under suspension.

Online records for the Florence County Detention Center state Bellamy remained in jail Wednesday evening under a $52,000 bond.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is currently recovering in a local hospital, according to FPD officials.

Police were initially called to the scene of the hit-and-run on Oct. 14. It happened near the intersection of Evans Street and Cashua Drive.

