Developer submits Topgolf construction plans to Myrtle Beach, officials say

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The developer of the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach has submitted full sets of construction plans, according to city officials.

Those plans are currently under staff review.

WMBF News checked on the status after plans to build a Topgolf location in Greenville County were withdrawn, according to FOX Carolina in the Upstate.

Back in late July, the Myrtle Beach Topgolf received the green light to build on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, across from Myrtle Beach Elementary School.

A Topgolf representative previously said 450 new jobs are coming along with it. 

Topgolf representatives have yet to confirm a timeline on the project, and a spokeswoman said there is no update at this time.

The company’s website describes the facility as a premier golf entertainment complex, with a 240-yard outfield and dartboard-like targets on the "course," which players are trying to hit.  

City planning director Carol Coleman previously called Topgolf the "anchor" for the entertainment district, consisting of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ stadium, Broadway at the Beach, the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and the proposed arts center.

