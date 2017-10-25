FIRST ALERT: Chilly fall nights to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clear and crisp fall weather will linger through Thursday before warmer weather and a risk of showers arrives by the weekend.

Tonight will be clear and quite chilly. Temperatures will reach the coolest levels so far this season across the Grand Strand with readings dropping into the middle and upper 40s. Inland areas will drop into the lower 40s by daybreak on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon will once again see sunny skies and cool afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

A brief warming trend arrives for Friday and Saturday as temperatures rebound back into the lower 70s. By Saturday afternoon, a few spotty showers will be possible.

A strong cold front will move through the region on Sunday. Ahead of the front, scattered showers are likely through the first half of the day on Sunday before cooler and drier weather clears out the skies by Sunday afternoon.

Much cooler weather will once again return by early next week.