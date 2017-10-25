FIRST ALERT: Chilly fall nights to finish the week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Chilly fall nights to finish the week

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Temperatures tonight Temperatures tonight
Temperatures tonight Temperatures tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clear and crisp fall weather will linger through Thursday before warmer weather and a risk of showers arrives by the weekend. 

Tonight will be clear and quite chilly.  Temperatures will reach the coolest levels so far this season across the Grand Strand with readings dropping into the middle and upper 40s. Inland areas will drop into the lower 40s by daybreak on Thursday. 

Thursday afternoon will once again see sunny skies and cool afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. 

A brief warming trend arrives for Friday and Saturday as temperatures rebound back into the lower 70s.  By Saturday afternoon, a few spotty showers will be possible. 

A strong cold front will move through the region on Sunday. Ahead of the front, scattered showers are likely through the first half of the day on Sunday before cooler and drier weather clears out the skies by Sunday afternoon.  

Much cooler weather will once again return by early next week. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Developer submits Topgolf construction plans to Myrtle Beach, officials say

    Developer submits Topgolf construction plans to Myrtle Beach, officials say

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-10-25 20:58:50 GMT
    New designs for Topgolf Myrtle Beach. (Source Topgolf)New designs for Topgolf Myrtle Beach. (Source Topgolf)

    The developer of the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach has submitted full sets of construction plans, according to city officials.

    More >>

    The developer of the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach has submitted full sets of construction plans, according to city officials.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: Adding 100 officers in one year

    WMBF Investigates: Adding 100 officers in one year

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-25 19:47:08 GMT
    No city police agency in South Carolina has added more than 28 officers in a single year over the last decade. (Source: WMBF News)No city police agency in South Carolina has added more than 28 officers in a single year over the last decade. (Source: WMBF News)

    Public safety is the central debating point between candidates who want to be mayor of Myrtle Beach. Current Mayor John Rhodes and former Mayor Mark McBride sparred over the number of officers on the city’s police force during Tuesday’s debate on WMBF News. A WMBF News investigation found hiring 100 police officers in a single year would be unprecedented in the state of South Carolina.

    More >>

    Public safety is the central debating point between candidates who want to be mayor of Myrtle Beach. Current Mayor John Rhodes and former Mayor Mark McBride sparred over the number of officers on the city’s police force during Tuesday’s debate on WMBF News. A WMBF News investigation found hiring 100 police officers in a single year would be unprecedented in the state of South Carolina.

    More >>

  • Pelicans announce 2018 schedule

    Pelicans announce 2018 schedule

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-10-25 19:43:59 GMT
    (Source: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans')(Source: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans')

    The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their schedule for the team's 20th anniversary season.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their schedule for the team's 20th anniversary season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly