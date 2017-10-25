Pelicans announce 2018 schedule

Story courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. –The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the

Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their schedule for the team's 20th anniversary season. The

Pelicans open the 2018 season at home on April 5 with a game against the Frederick Keys, affiliate of the

Baltimore Orioles. The opening six-game homestand also features a match-up against the Winston-

Salem Dash, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.



For the fifth consecutive year the Myrtle Beach schedule is arranged in a manner that ensures the

maximum number of visitors to the Grand Strand will have the opportunity to attend a Pelicans game.

There is at least one home game scheduled every calendar week throughout the entire regular season,

with no longer than eight days between home games at any point. The schedule is also loaded with

home games during the summer months with 16 in June, 17 in July and 12 in August.



The 20th anniversary season will feature a variety of popular promotions and fan favorites from the past

20 years. While the full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, fireworks shows can be

expected on Opening Day as well as July 3.



The Pelicans last home game is scheduled for Thursday, August 30th vs. the Buies Creek Astros

(Houston affiliate) and finish the regular season with a four-game series in Frederick, MD.



Game dates are subject to change and all game times are to-be-determined.



In conjunction with their 20th anniversary season the Pelicans are celebrating their local fans with a

brand new locals only benefit program. The program, dubbed 'My Pelicans', is a way to thank fans for

two decades of support. The program is free to join for all residents of Horry, Georgetown, Marion,

Dillon, Robeson, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties and will provide exclusive special

events and offers year-round. Fans wishing to join the My Pelicans program can do so online at

myrtlebeachpelicans.com/mypelicans.



OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

During the 2018 season, TicketReturn.Com patrons will host nine different major league affiliates. Here

is the opponent breakdown, home and away, by team.



Northern Division

Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles): 4 at home, 7 on the road

Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians): 7 at home, 7 on the road

Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals): 7 at home, 6 on the road

Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox): 3 at home, 3 on the road

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals): 3 at home, 3 on the road



Southern Division

Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros): 16 at home, 6 on the road

Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers): 11 at home, 15 on the road

Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers): 10 at home, 14 on the road

Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox): 9 at home, 9 on the road