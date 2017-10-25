Pelicans announce 2018 schedule - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pelicans announce 2018 schedule

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans') (Source: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans')

Story courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. –The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the
Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their schedule for the team's 20th anniversary season. The
Pelicans open the 2018 season at home on April 5 with a game against the Frederick Keys, affiliate of the
Baltimore Orioles. The opening six-game homestand also features a match-up against the Winston-
Salem Dash, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.


For the fifth consecutive year the Myrtle Beach schedule is arranged in a manner that ensures the
maximum number of visitors to the Grand Strand will have the opportunity to attend a Pelicans game.
There is at least one home game scheduled every calendar week throughout the entire regular season,
with no longer than eight days between home games at any point. The schedule is also loaded with
home games during the summer months with 16 in June, 17 in July and 12 in August.


The 20th anniversary season will feature a variety of popular promotions and fan favorites from the past
20 years. While the full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, fireworks shows can be
expected on Opening Day as well as July 3.


The Pelicans last home game is scheduled for Thursday, August 30th vs. the Buies Creek Astros
(Houston affiliate) and finish the regular season with a four-game series in Frederick, MD.


Game dates are subject to change and all game times are to-be-determined.


In conjunction with their 20th anniversary season the Pelicans are celebrating their local fans with a
brand new locals only benefit program. The program, dubbed 'My Pelicans', is a way to thank fans for
two decades of support. The program is free to join for all residents of Horry, Georgetown, Marion,
Dillon, Robeson, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties and will provide exclusive special
events and offers year-round. Fans wishing to join the My Pelicans program can do so online at
myrtlebeachpelicans.com/mypelicans.


OPPONENT BREAKDOWN
During the 2018 season, TicketReturn.Com patrons will host nine different major league affiliates. Here
is the opponent breakdown, home and away, by team.


Northern Division
Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles): 4 at home, 7 on the road
Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians): 7 at home, 7 on the road
Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals): 7 at home, 6 on the road
Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox): 3 at home, 3 on the road
Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals): 3 at home, 3 on the road


Southern Division
Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros): 16 at home, 6 on the road
Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers): 11 at home, 15 on the road
Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers): 10 at home, 14 on the road
Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox): 9 at home, 9 on the road

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Man arrested in Florence hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian

    Man arrested in Florence hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-10-25 21:32:11 GMT
    Christopher Bellamy (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Christopher Bellamy (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    Florence police have arrested a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month that injured a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Florence police have arrested a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month that injured a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Developer submits Topgolf construction plans to Myrtle Beach, officials say

    Developer submits Topgolf construction plans to Myrtle Beach, officials say

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-10-25 20:58:50 GMT
    New designs for Topgolf Myrtle Beach. (Source Topgolf)New designs for Topgolf Myrtle Beach. (Source Topgolf)

    The developer of the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach has submitted full sets of construction plans, according to city officials.

    More >>

    The developer of the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach has submitted full sets of construction plans, according to city officials.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: Adding 100 officers in one year

    WMBF Investigates: Adding 100 officers in one year

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-25 19:47:08 GMT
    No city police agency in South Carolina has added more than 28 officers in a single year over the last decade. (Source: WMBF News)No city police agency in South Carolina has added more than 28 officers in a single year over the last decade. (Source: WMBF News)

    Public safety is the central debating point between candidates who want to be mayor of Myrtle Beach. Current Mayor John Rhodes and former Mayor Mark McBride sparred over the number of officers on the city’s police force during Tuesday’s debate on WMBF News. A WMBF News investigation found hiring 100 police officers in a single year would be unprecedented in the state of South Carolina.

    More >>

    Public safety is the central debating point between candidates who want to be mayor of Myrtle Beach. Current Mayor John Rhodes and former Mayor Mark McBride sparred over the number of officers on the city’s police force during Tuesday’s debate on WMBF News. A WMBF News investigation found hiring 100 police officers in a single year would be unprecedented in the state of South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly