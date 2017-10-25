Man arrested for dealing methamphetamine in Myrtle Beach parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines after police witnessed multiple people approach his vehicle while it was parked in a handicap space at 1305 South Ocean Boulevard for approximately 25 minutes Tuesday night, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Dallas Benjamin Cox, 46, was also charged with no valid driver’s license.

After the suspect drove off, police conducted a traffic stop after determining through the SCDMV that Cox’s license was suspended for multiple reasons. In addition to the suspect, three other individuals were in the vehicle.

Cox was placed under arrest for no valid driver’s license. Police found a small clear blue baggie in his pocket that contained a “clear crystal like substance” which tested positive for methamphetamine, the incident report states.

After police canines alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, it was searched and multiple blue clear plastic baggies were found under the driver’s seat. Two of the baggies had a clear crystal like substance inside them, police say.

The total weight of the substances found totaled 1.3 grams.

