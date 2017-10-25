Man arrested for dealing methamphetamine in Myrtle Beach parking lot

A Loris man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines after police witnessed multiple people approach his vehicle while it was parked in a handicap space at 1305 South Ocean Boulevard for approximately 25 minutes, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Dallas Benjamin Cox, 46, was also charged with no valid driver’s license.More >>
A Loris man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines after police witnessed multiple people approach his vehicle while it was parked in a handicap space at 1305 South Ocean Boulevard for approximately 25 minutes, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Dallas Benjamin Cox, 46, was also charged with no valid driver’s license.More >>
A second man has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping related to an October 14 incident in Myrtle Beach, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Akiem Cooper, 27, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the incident. Kenneth McDowell, 30, was arrested on October 14 and was also charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, among other drug charges.More >>
A second man has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping related to an October 14 incident in Myrtle Beach, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Akiem Cooper, 27, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the incident. Kenneth McDowell, 30, was arrested on October 14 and was also charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, among other drug charges.More >>
An accident with injuries on Highway 22 near Highway 905 is causing significant delays, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and multiple viewers.More >>
An accident with injuries on Highway 22 near Highway 905 is causing significant delays, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and multiple viewers.More >>
If you live or frequently travel to the city, you could soon see some enhancements to the downtown area and surrounding roads. City officials discussed last week how money would be spent on certain projects that will add and enhance the history of the city of Conway, according to Interim City Administrator Adam Emrick.More >>
If you live or frequently travel to the city, you could soon see some enhancements to the downtown area and surrounding roads. City officials discussed last week how money would be spent on certain projects that will add and enhance the history of the city of Conway, according to Interim City Administrator Adam Emrick.More >>
A motor vehicle accident in Florence has left at least one person injured. The collision occured on Irby Street near Wal-Mart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A WMBF viewer tells us there is significant traffic as a result of the incident.More >>
A motor vehicle accident in Florence has left at least one person injured. The collision occured on Irby Street near Wal-Mart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A WMBF viewer tells us there is significant traffic as a result of the incident.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>